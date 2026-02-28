Measles Cases Detected at El Paso Summer Camp

Health officials are investigating 13 measles cases linked to Camp East Montana in El Paso, Texas, amid wider concerns about measles outbreaks in the region.

Thirteen cases of measles have been reported at Camp East Montana in El Paso, Texas, according to local health authorities, raising renewed concerns about the spread of the highly contagious disease in a region that has seen sporadic outbreaks in recent years.

Cluster of Cases at Camp East Montana

El Paso health officials confirmed that 13 cases have been identified at Camp East Montana, a popular summer camp in the area. The New York Times reported that in addition to the camp cases, four other measles cases were confirmed elsewhere in El Paso, though the direct connection between these cases and the camp remains under investigation.

Measles is considered highly contagious, with the potential for outbreaks in group settings like camps, schools, and childcare centers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), measles cases in the United States have risen in recent years, with outbreaks often linked to areas of low vaccination coverage.

State health data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows that previous outbreaks have primarily affected unvaccinated populations.

Local Response and Containment Measures

El Paso public health officials have launched an investigation, focusing on contact tracing among camp attendees, staff, and their families. The El Paso Department of Public Health is working with state and federal agencies to monitor the situation and prevent further spread.

Health officials are urging parents to ensure children are up to date with measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccinations, which remain the most effective tool for preventing measles infection. According to the CDC, measles symptoms typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, and a characteristic rash, with complications ranging from ear infections to pneumonia and, in rare cases, encephalitis.

Risk Factors and Ongoing Surveillance

Measles can spread rapidly in close-contact settings. Epidemiologists note that even one infected person can lead to multiple secondary cases in environments where vaccination rates are low. The CDC’s measles surveillance manual outlines best practices for outbreak containment, including isolation of affected individuals and immediate notification of potentially exposed contacts.

As part of the local response, El Paso schools and camps have been notified of the outbreak and encouraged to check immunization records of staff and students. The El Paso Department of Public Health continues to offer updated information and resources for the community on their epidemiology services page.

Broader Context: Measles Resurgence in the United States

The cluster at Camp East Montana is part of a wider pattern of measles outbreaks across the United States. Public health experts link these outbreaks to declining vaccination rates in some communities, which can create pockets of vulnerability despite overall high national coverage.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that measles remains a public health threat globally, with the disease still endemic in several countries.

Looking Ahead

As investigations continue, El Paso’s health officials emphasize the importance of vaccination, early detection, and rapid response to limit the spread of measles. The situation at Camp East Montana serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance, especially in group settings where infectious diseases can spread quickly.