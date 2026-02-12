Measles Outbreak at Ave Maria University Hits 57 Cases

A measles outbreak at Ave Maria University has resulted in 57 confirmed cases, with 7 students currently contagious, raising public health concerns in Florida.

Ave Maria University in Florida is facing a significant measles outbreak, with 57 confirmed cases reported as of February 12, 2026. According to WINK News, seven individuals remain actively contagious, prompting increased attention from health officials and the campus community.

Details of the Outbreak

The cluster of measles cases at Ave Maria University marks one of the largest campus outbreaks in the state in recent years. The university and local health authorities are working closely to identify, isolate, and monitor those affected to prevent further spread. The current situation involves seven students who are still contagious, highlighting ongoing transmission risks within the university setting.

57 total cases have been confirmed at Ave Maria University.

have been confirmed at Ave Maria University. 7 individuals are currently considered contagious, emphasizing the need for immediate public health interventions.

This outbreak is part of a broader trend in Florida, where measles cases have been on the rise, with the fifth case of 2026 recently confirmed in Duval County, as noted by CIDRAP. These developments underscore the importance of robust surveillance and vaccination efforts statewide.

Public Health Response

Florida Department of Health officials are actively engaged in containment strategies. Their actions include:

Isolating known cases to limit on-campus transmission

Conducting contact tracing to identify those potentially exposed

Encouraging vaccination among students, faculty, and staff

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), quick identification and isolation of cases are essential to halting the spread of measles, a highly contagious viral disease. The CDC also recommends ensuring that all individuals are up to date on their measles vaccination to prevent further outbreaks.

Symptoms, Risks, and Prevention

Measles is characterized by symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a distinctive rash. Complications can be severe, particularly for young children and individuals with compromised immune systems. The disease is preventable through the MMR vaccine, which is highly effective in protecting against measles infection.

As measles can spread rapidly in settings where people are in close contact, such as university campuses, maintaining high vaccination coverage is critical. CDC guidance emphasizes that two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles, making widespread immunization the most reliable defense.

Broader Context and Ongoing Concerns

This outbreak at Ave Maria University is not an isolated incident. According to the CDC's recent surveillance report, measles cases in the United States have been rising, often linked to gaps in vaccination coverage. The current situation in Florida highlights the ongoing challenges public health officials face in maintaining herd immunity.

As the university and health authorities continue their response efforts, the focus remains on containing the outbreak and promoting vaccination to prevent additional cases. Students, staff, and the surrounding community are urged to check their immunization status and seek medical advice if measles symptoms develop.

For more information on measles outbreaks, prevention, and response protocols, readers can refer to the CDC's surveillance manual and the Florida Department of Health’s official updates.

As the situation evolves, continued vigilance and cooperation between public health officials and the community will be essential to bringing the outbreak under control and minimizing further impact.