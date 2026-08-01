MediaTek plans $5 billion financing to expand into AI data-center chips

MediaTek’s $5 billion financing plan signals a deeper bet on AI data-center chips as the Taiwanese company tries to cut its dependence on smartphones.

MediaTek’s board approved a discretionary $5 billion financing budget to support long-term growth, including a push into AI chips for data centers. The move places the Taiwan-based chipmaker farther up the AI stack, where Nvidia remains the dominant force and challengers such as Qualcomm and Broadcom are fighting for a foothold in server silicon.

MediaTek has been signaling that shift for months. In a June 24 blog post, the company said expansion into data-center infrastructure had become one of its fastest-growing businesses and called AI innovation there a key pillar of its strategy. On April 30, MediaTek said there was "no question" the AI megatrend continues, a line that underscored how publicly the company has been leaning into AI as its next growth engine.

AI-generated illustration

The financing plan also points to the scale of the bet. MediaTek has raised its AI data-center ASIC revenue guidance to $2 billion in 2026, a target that suggests the company is trying to turn design wins into a meaningful business quickly. Its official and partner materials also reference NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD reference architecture in its AI data-center work, a sign that MediaTek is already building inside the broader infrastructure ecosystem rather than starting from scratch.

Photo by Brett Sayles

That matters because data-center chip development is capital intensive. MediaTek still draws much of its business from smartphone chips, and Reuters-linked summaries have said the company wants to reduce that reliance. A $5 billion financing budget gives MediaTek room to spend on chip design, partnerships and manufacturing capacity before AI server revenue fully matures, but it also raises the stakes if customer adoption takes longer than expected.

Appaloosa via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The company's own framing suggests it sees the opportunity as structural, not cyclical. One summary put the AI data-center solutions market at $70 billion to $80 billion, a scale that helps explain why a mobile-chip specialist would commit so much capital to the segment. For Asia's chipmakers, the financing plan is another sign that the AI hardware race is widening beyond the usual U.S. giants, with MediaTek now wagering that its design expertise can carry it into a far tougher market.