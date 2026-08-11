Medicare Extra Help can lower retirees' prescription drug costs

Extra Help can push Part D drug costs down to $0 for premiums and deductibles, with 2025 copays as low as $4.90 for generics.

For 2025, people eligible for Medicare’s Extra Help subsidy pay $0 for the Part D premium and deductible, and up to $4.90 for each generic drug and $12.15 for each brand-name drug.

Extra Help is the Medicare subsidy that can sharply cut prescription costs for people with limited income and resources. Part D coverage is separate from Medicare itself. It is offered through private insurers approved by Medicare, and even people who do not take many prescriptions today can face a late enrollment penalty later if they wait too long to sign up.

Who qualifies for Extra Help

Anyone who qualifies for Medicaid automatically qualifies for Extra Help.

For 2025, a single person may qualify if yearly income is below $23,475, and Social Security sets resource limits at $16,590 for a single person and $33,150 for a married couple.

Beneficiaries entitled to Medicare Part A or Part B, or both, may enroll in Medicare Part D to obtain prescription help. Since January 1, 2024, everyone who meets Extra Help eligibility requirements receives the full subsidy, the highest level of assistance.

Some people also qualify even when their figures sit above the standard limits. Some states count income and resources differently, and some states use higher limits, so the federal numbers are a starting point rather than the whole story.

What the savings look like

That relief can be especially valuable for retirees whose drug use changes during the year. A person may start with a handful of prescriptions and then pick up a new diagnosis, a new specialty drug, or a higher dose after a hospital stay, which is where a subsidy can prevent a fixed income from getting squeezed.

Medicare’s 2026 handbook says yearly out-of-pocket Part D drug spending will be capped at $2,100 in 2026, and after that point enrollees will not pay copayments or coinsurance for covered Part D drugs for the rest of the year.

That cap does not replace Extra Help. Extra Help lowers the price of each prescription, while the broader Part D cap limits total annual exposure.

How to check eligibility without missing out

The first mistake many eligible people make is assuming they should not bother because they do not currently take many drugs. Part D is optional, but waiting can create a penalty, which is why checking eligibility early is the safer move.

A second mistake is overlooking automatic eligibility through Medicaid. If Medicaid is already in the picture, Extra Help should not be treated as a separate, uncertain hurdle.

A third is focusing only on the federal income limits and stopping there. Because states can apply different rules or higher limits, the same household may look ineligible on paper and still qualify under state-specific standards.

A simple checklist can keep the process moving:

• Confirm whether Medicare Part A or Part B is already in place, since beneficiaries entitled to either can enroll in Part D. • Gather yearly income and resource figures, then compare them with Social Security’s 2025 limits of $23,475 in income for a single person, $16,590 in resources for a single person, and $33,150 for a married couple. • Check whether Medicaid or a Medicare Savings Program already applies, because those programs can connect to Extra Help. • Use the Social Security Administration’s Extra Help application page to start the process.

Families often need to do this work together. A spouse, adult child, or trusted helper can pull together bank balances, pension income, Social Security income, and prescription costs in one sitting, which makes the application easier and reduces the chance that a qualifying detail gets left out.

How Extra Help fits with other Medicare savings programs

Social Security’s 2025 flyer lists monthly income limits for Medicare Savings Programs at $1,781 for a single person and $2,400 for married couples living together, and those programs help with Medicare premiums and other costs.

Some people can qualify for both programs at once. The National Council on Aging, the Patient Advocate Foundation, and the PAN Foundation explain how those benefits can work together for older adults balancing premiums, drug costs, and fixed incomes.