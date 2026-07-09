Meghan and children skip Harry's UK trip as royal visit shifts focus

Meghan and the couple's two children stayed out of Harry's five-day UK visit, leaving his London and Birmingham charity stops to carry the trip alone.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the couple’s two children did not travel to London with Prince Harry for his five-day UK visit, keeping the trip focused on his charity work in London and Birmingham. A visit elsewhere in Britain was not ruled out, but the absence of Meghan and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor underscored how separate Harry’s solo public duties have become from the Sussexes’ family identity.

Harry’s itinerary ran from July 7 to July 11 and centered on engagements linked to WellChild, the Invictus Games and Birmingham Children’s Hospital rather than a family reunion. He visited Birmingham Children’s Hospital on July 9 to mark the 20th anniversary of the first WellChild Nurse, meeting patient Wyatt Makwana, 12, during the visit.

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Reports had said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted King Charles III’s invitation to stay at a royal residence during the trip, but Meghan later was said not to be attending public events. The change in plans was linked to security concerns and the denial of taxpayer-funded police protection, leaving Harry to make the case for his role in Britain through a tightly managed charity schedule.

The Birmingham stop also tied into a longer royal and military-facing calendar for Harry’s work in the UK. The Invictus Games Foundation has confirmed that Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 will be held in July 2027, bringing the event back to Britain for the first time since the inaugural London Games in 2014. Birmingham won the hosting rights on the strength of its commitment to serving personnel and veterans’ welfare and recovery.

See Li from London, UK via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

That timeline gives Harry’s current visit a narrower but clearer public function. Without Meghan and the children alongside him, the trip read less like a Sussex family appearance than a solo return built around patronage, hospitals and veteran rehabilitation, with Birmingham 2027 already looming as the next major UK milestone.