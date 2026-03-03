Mel Kiper Highlights NFL Combine Standouts for 2026 Draft

NFL analyst Mel Kiper spotlights 13 prospects who impressed at the 2026 Combine, offering insights into their draft stock and performances.

Mel Kiper Jr., one of the NFL’s most recognized draft analysts, has identified 13 prospects who significantly improved their draft stock during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Kiper’s selections, highlighted across both ESPN and On3, reflect a consensus on the standout performances that may reshape team strategies ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Notable Performers at the 2026 NFL Combine

Kiper’s list features athletes from multiple positions, each demonstrating exceptional athleticism and skill. While the full roster includes 13 names, a few prospects drew particular attention for their measurable achievements and on-field drills:

Players showcased top-tier speed, agility, and strength across events like the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and bench press.

Several prospects posted times and scores that placed them among the top percentile in their respective positions, as noted in ESPN’s combine data tables.

Kiper’s selections spanned a range of offensive and defensive positions, highlighting the depth of talent in this year’s class.

Both On3 and ESPN emphasized that these performances have direct implications for draft positioning, with several players now expected to be considered in earlier rounds than initially projected.

Kiper’s All-Combine Team and Analysis

Across both outlets, Kiper’s analysis not only recognized physical testing but also the impact of positional drills and interviews. His annual All-Combine Team, referenced in the ESPN report, underscores athletes who excelled both athletically and technically, gaining the attention of NFL scouts and executives.

Players who delivered standout workouts are now viewed as potential first-round picks according to Kiper’s projections.

Both sources noted Kiper’s approach, blending raw athletic testing with on-field football skills and intangibles such as leadership and composure.

On3’s coverage echoes ESPN’s, attributing rising draft stocks to performances across both measurable drills and positional workouts. This alignment reinforces the credibility of Kiper’s evaluations.

Implications for the 2026 NFL Draft

The athletes named by Kiper are likely to see increased interest from teams, with some entering the conversation as potential early picks. As the history of the NFL Combine shows, strong showings can dramatically shift perceptions and draft boards.

While the consensus from both ESPN and On3 is clear regarding the group’s overall impact, the specifics of which player might emerge as the top selection remain undecided. Nevertheless, Kiper’s list will be closely watched by teams, agents, and fans as the draft approaches.

Looking Ahead

With Combine performances now on record, the attention turns to pro days, interviews, and team evaluations. Kiper’s insights, amplified by analysis from both ESPN and On3, set the stage for a dynamic draft season where athletic testing and football acumen will continue to shape the narrative.