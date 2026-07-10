Melanie C marks Spice Girls' 30th anniversary with global impact award

Melanie C called Wannabe’s 30th anniversary a “very emotional day” as she accepted the Global Impact Award at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Melanie C marked the Spice Girls’ 30th anniversary as she collected the Global Impact Award at the O2 Silver Clef Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, saying the milestone was a “very emotional day.” The 52-year-old Melanie Chisholm, still known to millions as Sporty Spice, used the stage at Nordoff and Robbins’ flagship fundraiser to reflect on how Wannabe, released in the UK on July 8, 1996, turned a British pop debut into a worldwide export.

The single went to number one in 37 countries and remains the biggest-selling debut single to date, a scale that has kept the group in circulation long after the 1990s pop boom that made them famous. Melanie C said the four other Spice Girls were still in touch and that the band had achieved their wildest dreams, changing their lives forever and, in her view, the world forever too. The official Spice Girls social media accounts also marked the anniversary separately, posting alongside the video, “30 years of Wannabe!”

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The anniversary has revived reunion speculation, but no 2026 tour has been announced. Even without a new run of live dates, the group’s brand remains commercially potent because the milestone itself keeps generating attention across platforms, from the band’s official accounts to a major London awards stage. That staying power has helped turn a single release into a recurring moment for broadcasters, fans and brands every time the calendar reaches another round-number anniversary.

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Nordoff and Robbins said the O2 Silver Clef Awards celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2026 and remains the charity’s largest annual fundraising event. The awards have raised more than £17 million since 1976, giving the evening a financial reach that now sits alongside the Spice Girls’ cultural one. Three decades after Wannabe first arrived, the group’s debut still functions as both a global pop reference point and a dependable anniversary fixture.