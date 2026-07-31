Melanie Woods wins second Commonwealth Games 1500m T54 gold in 40 hours

Melanie Woods won the T54 1500m twice in under 40 hours after a crash-hit final was ordered to be rerun. Her second gold came after officials kept Nandini Sharma’s disqualification in place.

Melanie Woods won the Commonwealth Games women’s 1500m T54 gold for a second time in under 40 hours, surging to victory again in a restaged final at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow after her first win was thrown into dispute.

The 31-year-old Scot had already produced a Games record of 3:33.39 in the original final on Wednesday evening, but that race was tainted by a first-lap crash and then sent back for another run after a series of protests and appeals. Canada’s Nandini Sharma had crossed the line second in the opening final, yet officials kept the disqualification decision against her, forcing the medal contest to be staged again.

When the race was rerun, Woods delivered the same result at the front of the field. England’s Ellis Kottas, who had claimed silver in the original final, could not repeat that finish in the restaged race, underlining how much the restart altered the outcome for the athletes behind Woods.

The episode briefly put one of Scotland’s gold medals in doubt and made an already unusual para-athletics contest even more chaotic. Scottish Athletics described it as a chaotic final, while Team Scotland marked the result by highlighting that Woods had done it again in front of a home crowd in Glasgow.

Woods’ double victory also sharpened the focus on the standards governing elite parasport finals. A first-lap crash, a protest process and a disqualification that stood after review meant the result was not settled by the track alone, but by the appeals system that followed it. For Woods, that meant racing, winning and then doing it all over again before the dust had properly settled on the first medal ceremony.