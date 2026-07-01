Melat Kiros ousts longtime Democrat Diana DeGette in Colorado primary

Melat Kiros, 29, beat Diana DeGette as ballots showed her ahead 48.6% to 44.2%, turning a safe Denver seat into a generational revolt.

Melat Kiros toppled Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District Democratic primary, a result the Associated Press called at about 10 p.m. on June 30, 2026. At the time of the call, Kiros led 48.6% to 44.2% with 109,903 votes counted, while University of Colorado regent Wanda James had 7.3%.

The upset carries unusual weight in a district that has been safely Democratic for years and spans Denver County plus parts of Arapahoe County, including Glendale and Holly Hills. DeGette, 68, has represented the seat since 1997, making Kiros’s win a direct rebuke of one of Colorado’s longest-serving Democrats and a rare defeat of an entrenched incumbent in a seat that should have favored the party’s old guard.

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Kiros, 29, ran as a democratic socialist backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and launched her campaign nearly a year ago with a deliberate challenge to the Democratic establishment. Her coalition reached beyond the activists who first elevated her bid. Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Working Families Party endorsed her, and her campaign drew energy from younger voters who saw a chance to reset the district’s political identity. Kiros held an early lead all night and finished just under 6 points ahead as the final vote count firmed up.

The result also marked a sharp contrast with the district’s last primary. In 2024, when DeGette was unopposed, the 1st District drew about 79,000 votes. This year’s total had already climbed well past 109,000 counted ballots by the time the race was called, a sign of the intensity surrounding a contest that quickly became about more than one seat. DeGette’s allies had privately acknowledged for weeks that the race was tightening and had urged national Democrats and allied groups to engage.

Andra Turner via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Kiros’s victory speech sharpened the ideological break. She framed her campaign in opposition to President Donald Trump, corporate PACs, ICE, the pro-Israel lobby and what she called the genocide in Palestine. Justice Democrats said the win was its seventh primary victory of the 2026 cycle, underscoring how the result has been taken as part of a broader leftward surge inside the party, echoing recent insurgent wins in New York.

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If Kiros prevails in November, she would become the first democratic socialist ever elected to Congress from Colorado, and the first Democrat to represent the district since DeGette first took office in 1997.