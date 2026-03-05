MasterChef star Khanh Ong shares his top Melbourne restaurants and bars, spotlighting local favourites that consistently impress.

Khanh Ong, known for his culinary flair on MasterChef Australia, has become a trusted voice for food lovers seeking Melbourne’s best dining spots. In a recent feature with The Age, Ong shared his go-to restaurants and bars, praising venues that, in his words, “hit right every time.” His recommendations reflect Melbourne’s diverse food scene and highlight a mix of long-standing favourites and emerging gems that keep him coming back for more.

Ong’s Favourite Spots: Consistency and Quality

Ong’s top picks include venues celebrated for both their innovative menus and welcoming atmosphere. While he has explored a variety of Melbourne’s renowned restaurants, Ong admits he finds himself repeatedly drawn to certain establishments known for their consistency. This approach echoes consumer trends identified in the AgriFutures food and beverage trends report, which notes that reliability and quality are key drivers for repeat visits in Australia’s competitive hospitality industry.

Ong highlights venues that balance creativity with comfort, offering innovative dishes alongside familiar favourites.

He values establishments where the atmosphere feels both lively and relaxed, making them ideal for casual meet-ups or special occasions.

Recommendations are backed by his personal experiences, reflecting Melbourne’s reputation for world-class dining and vibrant bar culture.

Melbourne’s Hospitality Scene: A Broader Context

Melbourne’s food service industry remains a significant contributor to the city’s economy, with restaurants and bars consistently ranking high in local and national food guides. The city is home to a wide array of cuisines, as seen in user-generated ratings on platforms like Zomato, where Ong’s favourites frequently earn top marks for both food and service.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the cafe, restaurant, and takeaway sector in Victoria has shown resilience and growth, particularly as international arrivals and local patronage rebound. This strength is mirrored in the steady demand for diverse dining experiences, making Melbourne a magnet for both established chefs and rising culinary talents.

What Sets These Venues Apart?

Ong’s favourite spots stand out for their attention to detail, from ingredient sourcing to customer service. He appreciates restaurants and bars that maintain high standards across every visit, a trait that aligns with the Good Food Guide’s criteria for top ratings and awards. By consistently delivering on taste and hospitality, these venues cultivate a loyal following among local diners and industry insiders alike.

Many of Ong’s recommendations feature in both the Good Food Guide and independent review platforms, underscoring their broad appeal.

Several are also part of larger hospitality groups, such as Australian Venue Co., highlighting the role of established operators in maintaining high standards across multiple locations.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Melbourne Dining

As Melbourne’s hospitality industry continues to recover and evolve, Ong’s endorsements provide valuable guidance for locals and visitors navigating the city’s expansive dining landscape. His return visits to trusted venues reinforce the importance of consistency, innovation, and community connection in sustaining a thriving restaurant and bar scene.

For those eager to explore Melbourne’s best, Ong’s favourites serve as a reliable starting point—showcasing why the city remains a leader in Australian food culture. As consumer preferences shift towards experiences that blend quality with authenticity, the venues that “hit right every time” are well-positioned to remain at the forefront of Melbourne’s dining renaissance.