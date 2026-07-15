Meloni suffers narrow defeat on Italy election rule reform vote

A one-vote loss in the Chamber of Deputies exposed cracks in Giorgia Meloni's majority and turned election-rule reform into a test of coalition discipline.

A one-vote defeat in the Chamber of Deputies turned Giorgia Meloni’s election-law overhaul into a sharp stress test for her governing majority in Rome. Lawmakers rejected a key amendment by 188 votes to 187 in a secret ballot, handing the prime minister her first parliamentary defeat over the reform and renewing questions about how firmly her coalition can hold together before next year’s general election.

The amendment would have brought back preference voting on party lists, giving voters the chance to choose individual candidates instead of only backing a party slate. Party list leaders would still have been selected by the parties, but the change was one of the most contested parts of the broader overhaul Meloni’s camp is pursuing. The larger plan would replace Italy’s current arrangement with a fully proportional system and a seat bonus for the winning coalition, a formula that could shape the race for power in the next parliament.

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The result was politically awkward for Meloni because her main coalition partners, the League and Forza Italia, had signaled support for the amendment. The narrow loss suggested defections from inside the ruling majority rather than a clean opposition victory. Opposition lawmakers responded in the chamber by chanting “elections” and “resignations,” while opposition leaders accused Meloni of trying to rewrite the rules to preserve power.

Source: reuters.com

The setback also fed a broader argument about whether Meloni is facing real erosion or simply the limits of governing with a slim margin. Her coalition has been in power since October 2022, but the latest vote showed how easily secret-ballot pressure can expose divisions inside a right-wing bloc that must stay disciplined to move a major electoral reform through parliament. Giuseppe Conte called for a snap election, and Elly Schlein joined the criticism as the opposition pressed its case that the government was weakening under the strain.

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Meloni responded on social media by saying the defeat showed a need for internal reflection, and she criticized the opposition’s celebration. On July 15, 2026, her coalition said it would keep pressing ahead with election-law reform despite the loss, a sign that the government does not intend to retreat even after another major blow following the March 2026 referendum defeat on justice reform.