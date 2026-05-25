What's Open and Closed on Memorial Day 2026

Major retailers, government offices, and essential services adjust their schedules for Memorial Day 2026. Here’s what to expect for shopping and public services.

Memorial Day 2026 brings the annual mix of remembrance and recreation, as Americans honor fallen service members and kick off the unofficial start of summer. As the country marks this federal holiday, schedules for retailers, government offices, and public services vary across the board. Here’s a comprehensive look at what’s open and closed this Memorial Day, based on the latest updates from CBS News and additional official data.

Government Offices and Services

Federal offices and U.S. Postal Service locations are closed on Memorial Day, in accordance with the official federal holiday schedule.

and locations are on Memorial Day, in accordance with the official federal holiday schedule. State and local government offices generally follow the federal schedule, though some essential services—such as police, fire, and emergency response—remain operational.

generally follow the federal schedule, though some essential services—such as police, fire, and emergency response—remain operational. Banks are closed, as Memorial Day is recognized by the Federal Reserve. Online and ATM banking remain available for most institutions.

Major Retailers and Grocery Stores

Most major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Lowe’s are open on Memorial Day, often with adjusted hours. Some stores offer special sales for holiday shoppers, according to recent Consumer Reports guides.

such as Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Lowe’s are on Memorial Day, often with adjusted hours. Some stores offer special sales for holiday shoppers, according to recent Consumer Reports guides. Large grocery chains like Kroger, Safeway, and Publix typically remain open, though hours may differ by location. It’s advisable to check local store hours before heading out.

like Kroger, Safeway, and Publix typically remain open, though hours may differ by location. It’s advisable to check local store hours before heading out. Warehouse clubs such as Costco are usually closed on Memorial Day, while Sam’s Club often operates with reduced hours.

Restaurants and Local Businesses

Many restaurants and fast-food chains are open, with some offering limited menus or shortened hours.

and fast-food chains are open, with some offering limited menus or shortened hours. Locally owned businesses—such as boutiques, service shops, and small grocers—may close or operate on holiday schedules. Calling ahead is recommended.

Essential Services and Transportation

Public transportation generally runs on a holiday or Sunday schedule. Riders are encouraged to check with their local transit authority for specific Memorial Day timetables.

generally runs on a holiday or Sunday schedule. Riders are encouraged to check with their local transit authority for specific Memorial Day timetables. Hospitals, urgent care centers, and emergency services remain open 24/7, though non-emergency clinics may be closed.

Garbage collection, postal deliveries, and some utility services may be delayed or suspended for the holiday.

Shopping Trends and Consumer Activity

Memorial Day weekend is known for its boost in consumer spending, as shoppers take advantage of seasonal discounts. According to National Retail Federation statistics, Memorial Day sales often drive increased foot traffic to both brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers. The furniture, home improvement, and apparel categories typically see the biggest gains, supported by survey data from Statista on holiday shopping behavior.

How to Prepare for Memorial Day 2026

Double-check store and business hours online or by calling ahead.

Plan for potential delays in mail, package deliveries, and public transportation.

Take advantage of advertised sales, but be mindful of crowds and possible inventory shortages.

As Memorial Day 2026 approaches, staying informed about openings and closures can help you make the most of the holiday—whether you’re running errands, shopping for deals, or simply observing a moment of remembrance for those who served. For more details on the official holiday, visit the U.S. government holiday resource.