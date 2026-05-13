Memphis Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Dies at 29

Brandon Clarke, standout forward for the Memphis Grizzlies, has died at age 29 in the San Fernando Valley, according to multiple reports.

Brandon Clarke, a key forward for the Memphis Grizzlies and a prominent figure in professional basketball, has died at the age of 29. News of his passing was confirmed late Monday by multiple outlets, including the Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and NBC Los Angeles. Clarke died in the San Fernando Valley, though further details surrounding the circumstances of his death were not immediately released.

Career Highlights and Impact on the NBA

Clarke was known throughout the league for his energetic playing style, versatility on the court, and his vital contributions to the Memphis Grizzlies since being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Over his NBA career, Clarke established himself as a reliable presence, averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game across regular seasons. His statistical consistency and athleticism made him a fan favorite in Memphis and a respected competitor across the league.

Drafted 21st overall in 2019 after a standout college career at Gonzaga

Named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2020

Key contributor during the Grizzlies’ playoff runs, known for clutch performances off the bench

Clarke’s trajectory in the NBA was closely followed by both fans and analysts, who praised his development and work ethic. His ability to energize the game with high-flying dunks and defensive stops was reflected in his advanced metrics and game logs, available on Basketball-Reference and NBA.com.

Background and Early Life

Born in Vancouver, Canada, Clarke moved to the United States for his high school and collegiate careers, eventually starring at Gonzaga University. His final season at Gonzaga saw him average 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game, earning him national recognition and solidifying his status as a top NBA prospect.

Reaction and Community Impact

News of Clarke’s death has reverberated throughout the basketball community, with tributes from teammates, coaches, and fans highlighting his positive influence both on and off the court. The Grizzlies organization, which has invested in mental health and wellness initiatives, is expected to honor Clarke’s memory in upcoming games and community events.

While the exact cause of Clarke’s death has not been made public, the loss is being felt deeply within the franchise and among fans throughout the league. Media outlets including AP News and Al Jazeera emphasized his role as a “basketball star” and a respected leader in the Memphis locker room. NBC Los Angeles noted that Clarke died in the San Fernando Valley, a region where he spent time during offseasons and in connection with the broader basketball community.

Legacy and Forward Look

Clarke’s legacy extends beyond his statistics. His journey from Canada to the NBA inspired many young athletes, and his commitment to his team and local communities left a lasting mark. As the NBA and the Grizzlies organization process this sudden loss, plans to celebrate Clarke’s life and contributions are expected to be announced.

Fans and colleagues alike will remember Clarke for his passion, work ethic, and the excitement he brought to the court. For those wishing to learn more about his career and contributions, detailed stats and records are available on Basketball-Reference and the Memphis Grizzlies official roster profile.