Messi and Maximiliano Rodríguez embraced in Rosario, tying a simple greeting to shared Newell’s roots, a 40,000-fan farewell and a bond shaped by Argentina’s biggest stages.

Lionel Messi slowed long enough in Rosario to embrace Maximiliano Rodríguez, a greeting that carried far beyond the warmth of two old teammates. The scene brought together two of the most recognizable products of Newell’s Old Boys, the Rosario club that launched both men before they became central figures for the Selección Argentina.

The moment resonated because Messi and Maxi Rodríguez have spent years on the same national team and because their careers have always pointed back to the same place: Rosario. In Argentine football, few encounters carry that mix of personal familiarity and public meaning. A brief hug between them is never just a private gesture. It becomes part of the larger story of Messi’s singular place in the country’s public life, where even the smallest human exchange can feel like a national event.

That symbolism was already visible in Rodríguez’s farewell from football on June 24, 2023, at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa, where around 40,000 people filled the stands for a night built around memory and allegiance. Messi was there, too, for a match in which Newell’s beat the Argentine side 7-5, turning Rodríguez’s goodbye into a celebration that joined club identity, national pride and the emotional force of two Rosario-bred careers meeting at the same stage.

BugWarp via Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

In June 2026, FIFA published an interview with Rodríguez that added another layer to the reunion. Rodríguez said he knows Messi as few others do and described him as driven by a hunger for glory, a detail that helps explain why these crossings between the two men continue to matter. Messi’s career has often been measured in trophies and records, but moments like this one in Rosario show how his myth is also built through familiarity, loyalty and the way he still unsettles seasoned figures around him.

For Argentine football, the embrace said as much about continuity as it did about friendship. Messi and Rodríguez remain linked by Newell’s, by Rosario and by years in the national team, and every reunion between them reopens the same thread: how two local beginnings became part of the country’s most enduring sporting identity.