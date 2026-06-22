Messi becomes World Cup’s all-time leading scorer after Austria brace

Lionel Messi's two goals against Austria lifted him to 18 World Cup goals, past Miroslav Klose, as Argentina advanced in Arlington.

Lionel Messi bent another World Cup record to his will in Arlington, Texas, but the scene around it carried the strain of a player shouldering history deep into a sixth tournament. The Argentina captain scored twice against Austria to move to 18 World Cup goals, passing Miroslav Klose’s mark of 16 and standing alone atop the men’s tournament scoring list. The numbers told one story; Messi’s exhausted face after the final whistle told another.

Argentina beat Austria 2-0 on Monday, June 22, 2026, and booked its place in the next round. Messi’s performance was decisive, but it did not begin cleanly. Argentina won a first-half penalty, yet Messi saw his spot kick saved by Alexander Schlager before he recovered and scored both of his goals to decide the match. It was the kind of response that has defined his career for two decades: a mistake, then a correction, then a result that alters the record book.

The milestone arrived in a tournament that has already become a personal ledger for Messi. He entered the match having matched Klose’s all-time World Cup tally with a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina’s opening game, then moved past him against Austria with the same relentless efficiency that has carried him through six World Cups, a record for appearances in the competition. By the end of the night, Messi had his own place at the top of the men’s scoring table, with Argentina still moving forward.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Yet the more striking image may have been the fatigue. Messi spoke after the match while visibly spent, a reminder that the pursuit of another World Cup deep into his career has required as much endurance as brilliance. He later said he could not remember clearly which of his goals had been his best in World Cups, a small detail that underlined how the historic output is now unfolding under physical strain. Argentina’s progression and Messi’s record will endure, but the match also captured the cost of continuing to carry both a team and a legacy at once.