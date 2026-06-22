Messi becomes World Cup’s all-time leading scorer for Argentina in Dallas

Messi’s 38th-minute finish in Dallas gave him 17 World Cup goals, moving him past Miroslav Klose and lifting him to four in 2026.

Lionel Messi took the World Cup scoring record outright in the 38th minute at AT&T Stadium, finishing a Facundo Medina pass with his left foot to put Argentina ahead of Austria and move to 17 career goals in the tournament. The crowd answered with chants of “Messi, Messi” as the Argentina captain turned a tie with Miroslav Klose into the new standard for the men’s game.

The significance reaches beyond one finish in Dallas. Klose’s 16-goal mark had stood since Germany’s 7-1 semifinal rout of Brazil at the 2014 World Cup, when he moved past Ronaldo Nazário’s 15 and fixed the bar at a number few thought could be touched. Messi has now passed it in a match that carried group-stage stakes rather than knockout drama, with Argentina and Austria both arriving on three points after opening wins over Algeria and Jordan.

Messi entered the match already level with Klose after his hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria, and the strike against Austria was his fourth goal of the 2026 tournament. It also came in his 28th World Cup appearance, extending his record for most World Cup matches and underscoring how the milestone is built on both longevity and elite production across different editions of the tournament.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Kylian Mbappé remains the nearest active challenger on 14 World Cup goals, but Messi’s advantage now looks rooted in more than a single hot tournament. The record combines peak scoring bursts with a sustained presence across generations, from the pressure of knockout soccer to the repetition of group-stage matches, and it leaves Messi alone atop one of the sport’s most enduring lists.