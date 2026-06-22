Messi breaks World Cup scoring record as Argentina beats Austria

Lionel Messi scored twice in Dallas to reach 18 World Cup goals, sending Argentina past Austria and into the round of 32.

Lionel Messi turned Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria in Dallas into a record night, scoring twice to become the all-time leading scorer in men’s World Cup history with 18 goals. The reaction from fans, teammates, former players and coaches reflected more than a milestone; it captured how Messi’s reach now runs across borders and into the American stage where World Cup spectacle and commercial gravity are colliding.

Messi opened the scoring in the first half at the Dallas stadium and returned to seal the result, passing Miroslav Klose’s mark of 16. Argentina’s victory secured a place in the round of 32, and it added another layer to a tournament already shaped by Messi’s presence. He had entered the match after tying Klose with a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina’s opener on June 16, 2026, a performance that set up the record chase.

The numbers widened an already unusual resume. This was Messi’s sixth World Cup, a record he shares with Cristiano Ronaldo and Guillermo Ochoa, and it came four years after he led Argentina to the title in Qatar in 2022. By reaching 18 World Cup goals, Messi also moved beyond Ronaldo’s 15 and Marta’s 17, a comparative marker that only deepened the debate over his place in the game’s all-time hierarchy.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Klose’s own stance gave the chase an added layer of significance. Before the match, he had said he admired Messi and would not mind seeing the Argentine break his record, a gesture that underscored how the milestone carried respect as well as competition. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had already described Messi’s brilliance as “difficult to explain” after the forward drew level with Klose, a reaction that fit the scale of the moment.

Messi is now Argentina’s leading World Cup scorer as well, ahead of Gabriel Batistuta and the rest of the nation’s greats. In Dallas, the setting mattered as much as the statistic. A World Cup staged in the United States, with Messi at the center, drew the kind of emotional response that shows why the tournament’s power extends far beyond the pitch: it is a global event, a commercial magnet and, increasingly, a showcase for star appeal in American sports culture.