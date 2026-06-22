Messi breaks World Cup scoring record with hat-trick for Argentina

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria and moved to 17 World Cup goals, passing Miroslav Klose alone at the top of the tournament’s scoring chart.

Lionel Messi turned Argentina’s World Cup opener into a record-breaking night, scoring three times against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium and moving to 17 goals in World Cup play. The hat-trick lifted him past Miroslav Klose, whose 16 goals had stood as the benchmark since Germany’s 7-1 semifinal rout of Brazil in 2014.

The significance went beyond the numbers. Messi reached the mark in his sixth World Cup, a span that has carried him from teenage prodigy to the game’s most durable finisher on the sport’s biggest stage. He also produced his first World Cup hat-trick in the same match, a milestone that underscored how late in his international career he finally paired longevity with a decisive scoring burst on this stage.

For Argentina, the timing sharpened the symbolism. The defending champions opened their title defence with Messi at the center of everything, and the result framed the night as more than a routine group-stage win. It was a statement that Argentina’s pursuit of another title still runs through its captain, even as the team continues to manage the balance between established leadership and the next generation.

That transition has been visible in the shirt itself. Thiago Almada recently wore Argentina’s No. 10 when Messi rested and ceded the jersey in a qualifying match, a gesture that was widely read as a sign of succession and continuity around the national team’s most iconic number. Against Algeria, Messi reclaimed the narrative in full, showing that the bridge between eras does not yet diminish his central role.

Klose’s record had represented efficiency and consistency for more than a decade, but Messi’s new total gives the World Cup scoring mark a different shape. It is no longer just a measure of one prolific tournament striker. It now belongs to a player whose influence has stretched across six editions, whose goals have come in multiple phases of his career, and whose place in football history is now defined not only by brilliance but by endurance.