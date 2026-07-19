Messi faces Yamal in record-priced World Cup final in New Jersey

Messi and 18-year-old Yamal met in a World Cup final at $11,327 resale average, while officials tracked wildfire smoke in New Jersey.

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal met for the first time in the World Cup final at New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a matchup that carried record resale prices and the symbolism of one era giving way to another. FIFA and U.S. officials monitored Canadian wildfire smoke closely, but said it was expected to have minimal impact on the game.

The demand around the final pushed the resale market to extraordinary levels. Get-in prices sat around $10,000, while the average resale price on TickPick was about $11,327, making it the most expensive U.S. sporting event ever on the secondary market. Argentina and Spain arrived with sharply different pressure narratives: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said fans drive the team to want another World Cup triumph, and former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque warned Spain not to underestimate Argentina.

Messi came in as the Argentina captain and 2022 World Cup winner, with a legacy already secured by titles and longevity. Yamal, 18, arrived as Spain’s breakout star, and the viral baby photo of the two together made the final feel like a passing-of-the-torch moment before the ball was even kicked. Messi called the image crazy, while Yamal’s old neighbourhood in Spain had already been buzzing with pride at the prospect of him facing Messi on the world stage.

Fernando Martello via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The history between the sides added more weight to the occasion. Reuters Connect stats showed Argentina and Spain had met 14 times in men’s international football, and Spain entered the final unbeaten in 37 matches. Those numbers, along with the smoke watch and the record ticket prices, framed a final that reflected two different football ages in the same stadium: Messi’s established standard against Yamal’s ascent, Argentina’s emotional chase against Spain’s unbeaten run.