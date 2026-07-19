Messi fires up Argentina before World Cup final against Spain

Messi led Argentina’s pre-final huddle in New York, praising the squad’s passion while warning that Spain would make defending the crown hard.

Lionel Messi stepped in front of his teammates in New York and delivered the kind of calm, direct message Argentina has leaned on throughout its run to the World Cup 2026 final against Spain. The captain appeared at a Friday press event with Lionel Scaloni and Emiliano Martínez, smiling and relaxed in public while setting the tone for a group preparing to defend its world title.

Messi said the squad lived these matches “con mucha pasión” and “con muchas ganas siempre de jugar, de divertirnos, de pasarla bien,” a line that captured both the freedom and the burden that come with being champions. He also kept the message grounded, saying “el rival también juega y no siempre se puede ganar,” a reminder that Argentina’s authority in the tournament would still be tested on the pitch.

That balance between confidence and caution defined Messi’s role before the final. Instead of inflating the occasion, he framed it as another high-stakes night in which experience mattered as much as emotion. For Argentina, the words carried extra weight because the team had already cleared England on its way to the final and now faced the pressure of protecting a world crown under global scrutiny.

Bryan Berlin via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Messi also shifted the focus to Spain’s teenage standout, Lamine Yamal, recalling the photo he once took with him when the Spanish player was a baby. He called the prospect of meeting him again in a World Cup “una locura,” a striking detail that underscored how long Messi has been at the center of the sport and how far the next generation has already arrived.

The scene in New York showed more than a nostalgic exchange. It showed a veteran captain using familiarity, restraint and authority to steady a title holder headed back into the biggest game of the cycle. With Scaloni beside him and Martínez in the same frame, Messi projected the same message he gave his teammates: Argentina could enjoy the moment, but it still had to earn the right to keep the trophy.