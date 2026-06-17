Messi hat-trick lifts Argentina past Algeria in World Cup opener

Messi’s hat trick powered Argentina past Algeria 3-0, but Scaloni used the opener to stress discipline as the champions topped Group J.

Lionel Scaloni refused to let Argentina’s 3-0 rout of Algeria become an early victory lap. The defending champions opened the 2026 World Cup with Lionel Messi’s historic hat trick in Kansas City, yet the manager’s immediate message was about standards, depth and restraint, not celebration, as Argentina began its bid for a second straight title.

Messi settled the match with goals in the 17th, 60th and 76th minutes at Kansas City Stadium on June 17, 2026, giving Argentina a clean start to Group J and placing the side at the top of the standings after the first round. The performance marked Messi’s first outing of the tournament and extended his World Cup total to 16 goals, pulling him level with Miroslav Klose for the all-time scoring record. FIFA said Messi had already played 26 World Cup matches before this game, underscoring how much mileage remains in the captain’s tournament record.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

For Scaloni, the scoreline strengthened the case for Argentina’s title defense but did not change the tone. He had already flagged Algeria as a demanding opponent before kickoff, and after the final whistle he focused on the work behind the result: the discipline of staying sharp, the value of internal competition and the need to avoid the drift that can follow a one-sided opening win. Rodrigo De Paul drew particular praise for the balance and control he gave the side in midfield, a reminder that Argentina’s repeat bid will depend on more than the goals of its No. 10.

The result also sharpened the larger narrative around Argentina’s campaign. The win opened the defense of the crown won in Qatar 2022 and immediately put the squad in position to chase a bicampeonato, with the next test coming against Austria on June 22 in Dallas. Argentina’s final group match will be against Jordan on June 28, as the first stage continues through June 28.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Algeria entered with its own place in World Cup history, and FIFA noted that it became the first African team to defeat a European side at a World Cup when it beat West Germany 2-1 in 1982. In Kansas City, though, the night belonged to Argentina’s sharper edge, Messi’s finishing and a coach determined to keep a dominant start from becoming a source of complacency.