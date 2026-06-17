Messi hat-trick powers Argentina past Algeria in World Cup opener

Messi scored in the 17th, 60th and 76th minutes as Argentina opened its title defense with a 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City.

Lionel Messi carried Argentina into its World Cup defense with a ruthless hat-trick, but the wider test is still to come: whether Lionel Scaloni’s team can look like a champion built on structure and depth, not only one of football’s greatest finishers. Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 at Kansas City Stadium, and Messi’s three goals in the 17th, 60th and 76th minutes settled a Group J opener that began under the lights in Kansas City and ended with another reminder of his reach.

The victory gave Argentina the start it wanted in its bid to become the first back-to-back World Cup champion since Brazil in 1962. Messi, returning for a sixth men’s World Cup, became the first player to appear in six different tournaments and tied Miroslav Klose’s all-time men’s World Cup scoring record with 16 goals. ESPN also reported that the hat-trick made Messi the oldest player to score three goals in a World Cup match and his 11th hat-trick for Argentina in all competitions.

Photo by Renan Braz

Argentina did not need long to tilt the match. Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute, then stretched the lead after halftime before putting the result beyond doubt in the 76th minute. The three-goal burst left Algeria with no route back and gave Argentina a result that was comprehensive on the scoreboard, even if the team’s deeper shape will be judged against stronger opposition later in the tournament.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The match kicked off at 01:00 on 17 June 2026 and was listed by FIFA as Group J, Match 19. Argentina now turns to Austria on 22 June in Dallas before facing Jordan on 28 June, two fixtures that should reveal more about how much support Messi will receive from the rest of the squad. For now, Argentina has the points, the momentum and the unmistakable evidence that Messi can still decide a World Cup opener almost single-handedly.