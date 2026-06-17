Messi hat-trick ties Klose's World Cup scoring record

Messi's first World Cup hat-trick carried him to 16 goals, matching Miroslav Klose and turning a 3-0 win over Algeria into history.

Lionel Messi turned one World Cup night into a piece of soccer history, scoring three times in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City to draw level with Miroslav Klose on 16 career tournament goals. The third strike came late, after Messi had already scored twice, and gave him his first World Cup hat-trick.

The performance mattered because of what the World Cup does to a scorer’s legacy. Club goals can pile up over seasons and schedules; World Cup goals come in compressed bursts, separated by four years, under the weight of national expectation and elimination pressure. Messi entered the match with 13 World Cup goals and left with 16, matching the mark Klose built across his own tournament career with Germany. In the process, Messi also moved deeper into rare territory as one of the few players to score in five different World Cups.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

That longevity is part of what makes the record feel different from a simple statistical tie. Messi has now reached the summit through persistence as much as brilliance, adding to a World Cup scoring line that already made him one of the most decorated figures in the tournament’s history. The hat-trick was his first in a World Cup match, a detail that sharpened the moment: even after years of carrying Argentina’s hopes on the sport’s biggest stage, he had never before needed all three goals in one game to write a new chapter.

The setting only heightened the scale. Thousands of Argentina fans filled Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to watch Messi match Klose’s total, then wait to see whether he would pass it outright. Instead, the record stood at 16 for another night, with Messi now tied for the men's World Cup scoring lead and positioned as the clearest candidate to move beyond it if he scores again in the tournament.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Klose’s name has long defined the standard for World Cup finishing, but Messi has reached it in a different way: through repeated returns to the same stage, across multiple tournaments, with the pressure tightening each time. That is what gives this hat-trick its weight. It was not just three goals in one match. It was the collision of time, consistency and tournament gravity, and it left World Cup history balanced on one more Messi goal.