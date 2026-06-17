Messi hits hat-trick as Argentina opens World Cup title defense with win

Messi scored in the 17th minute and added two more as Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in Kansas City. The hat-trick tied the World Cup scoring record.

Lionel Messi turned Argentina’s World Cup opener into a record-shifting statement in Kansas City, scoring in the 17th minute and setting the defending champions on the path to a 3-0 win over Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. Rodrigo de Paul slipped him the pass for the first goal, and Messi opened his body before curling a left-footed strike into the top corner, a finish that immediately altered the mood around Argentina’s title defense.

Messi added two more goals in the 60th and 76th minutes to complete his first World Cup hat-trick and equal the tournament’s all-time scoring record. The night also made him only the second player to score in five World Cups, a milestone that underscored how central he remains to Argentina whenever the pressure rises.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

For Lionel Scaloni, the result delivered more than a routine start. Argentina had entered the tournament on a positive note after beating Iceland 3-0 in its final warmup match, but the opening minutes in Kansas City carried the weight that always follows a reigning champion at the start of a title defense. Messi’s first strike eased that burden at once, turning the debut from a tense examination into a familiar display of control.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The setting added to the symbolism. Kansas City hosted Argentina’s first match of the 2026 World Cup, and the reigning champions answered with a dominant performance that reinforced expectations they can again contend for the title they won in Qatar 2022. Argentina did not merely open the tournament with a win; it opened with a reminder that its biggest moments still run through Messi.