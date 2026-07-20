Messi in tears after Argentina lose World Cup final to Spain

Lionel Messi left MetLife Stadium in tears after Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Spain, and the defeat deepened doubts that this was his final World Cup.

Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, sent Lionel Messi off the pitch in tears and left his international future uncertain. The defeat on 19 July 2026 closed what now looks like the most likely ending to his World Cup career.

One report described Messi shaking hands with Spain’s Lamine Yamal before sitting on the MetLife Stadium pitch and wiping tears from his eyes. ESPN said Messi acknowledged Spain were the “better” team in the final and said he was unable to produce one more moment of magic to rescue Argentina.

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The result has intensified speculation that this was Messi’s last World Cup appearance. Argentina reached the final with Messi still central to the team’s identity, but the loss left the question of whether he will continue with the national side unanswered. At the final whistle, the image was not of a trophy celebration or a lap of honor, but of a player confronting the end of another shot at the game’s biggest prize.

Photo by Anghelo Estrada Fú

Messi’s reaction also echoed an earlier national heartbreak. He was emotional after Argentina lost the Copa América Centenario final to Chile in 2016, when he missed a penalty and could not contain his emotions. That scene became part of the broader story of his Argentina career, and the tears in East Rutherford carried the same weight, with the World Cup stage amplifying the sense that an era may be closing.

Fernando Martello via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For Argentina, the immediate fact is the loss itself: Spain 1, Argentina 0, at MetLife Stadium. The larger uncertainty is Messi’s next step, and whether the country’s defining player of the modern era will ever return to the World Cup stage.