Messi inspires Argentina comeback over England, reaches World Cup final

Messi set up both Argentina goals in a six-minute burst, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win over England and sending Argentina to the final.

Argentina scored twice in six minutes to erase England’s lead and win 2-1 in the World Cup semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with Lionel Messi delivering both assists. Anthony Gordon had put England ahead, but Messi first found Enzo Fernández for the equalizer and then slipped the decisive pass to Lautaro Martínez, giving Argentina a comeback built as much on nerve as on talent.

The victory pushed Argentina into the final and underlined the team’s late-game edge. For long stretches, England had the cleaner opening, but Argentina answered when the match tightened, turning one moment into the next and changing the game in a span that left England with no time to recover. Messi’s two assists also moved him deeper into the World Cup record book, with some coverage noting that he reached 12 assists in the tournament.

Photo by Mario Cuadros

Spain arrived at the same destination by a very different route. In Dallas, Spain beat France 2-0 on July 14 behind goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro, a performance defined by possession, control and the ability to keep Kylian Mbappé from taking over the match. The result was described as a masterclass in tactical discipline, with Spain dictating the tempo from start to finish rather than leaning on a late surge.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That contrast set up a final in New Jersey on Sunday between two teams that had won in opposite styles. Argentina’s path was marked by emotional resilience and a six-minute swing against England; Spain’s was defined by precision and command against France. Argentina also went in seeking a second consecutive World Cup final, and Messi’s passing made the difference again when the pressure peaked.