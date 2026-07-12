Messi inspires Argentina past Switzerland to reach World Cup semifinals

Messi did not score, but his corner sparked Argentina’s opener and helped send the holders past Switzerland 3-1 in extra time.

Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 in extra time in Kansas City on Saturday, July 11, 2026, and moved into the World Cup semifinals against England. Lionel Messi did not score, but he still shaped the match from the first decisive moment: his corner set up Alexis Mac Allister’s header for the opener.

That sequence captured the night better than any solo run or finishing chance could have. Messi was the center of attention before kickoff and remained Argentina’s main source of control during a tense quarterfinal, using the ball to dictate rhythm and create danger even without adding to the score sheet. His delivery gave Argentina the lead, and his presence kept Switzerland pinned back as the reigning champions tried to manage a game that never settled.

Switzerland answered through Dan Ndoye, dragging the match into a level of pressure Argentina has already faced repeatedly in this tournament. Argentina had been pushed to the brink in its first two knockout games, and this quarterfinal followed the same pattern of strain, with the Albiceleste forced to defend its lead, absorb momentum swings and wait for the match to open in extra time. The result was another survival act rather than a comfortable advance, but Argentina eventually found the goals needed to finish the job.

LG전자 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The victory left Argentina two matches from retaining the World Cup, a feat last achieved by Brazil in 1962. Messi, a World Cup winner in 2022 and an eight-time Ballon d’Or recipient, remains the axis of Lionel Scaloni’s side even when he does not score, and this match offered another example of how his influence can outweigh finishing. Argentina now turns to England with the same formula that carried it through Switzerland: Messi as the organizer, not just the name on the scoresheet.