Messi leads Argentina into World Cup quarterfinal showdown with Switzerland

Messi has scored eight times and Argentina will need more than him against an unbeaten Switzerland side that has already shut down Colombia and looks built to frustrate.

Lionel Messi carried Argentina into the World Cup quarterfinals with eight goals in the tournament, but the meeting with Switzerland on Saturday at 22:00 will be a sharper test of whether this run belongs to one transcendent player or to a team built to survive without him. Argentina reached this stage after hard-fought wins over Cabo Verde and Egypt, while Switzerland advanced by eliminating Colombia on penalties after a scoreless draw that underlined its discipline and defensive control.

The comeback against Egypt in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta showed both sides of Argentina’s identity. Messi missed a penalty before Argentina fell 2-0 behind, yet Cristian Romero pulled one back in the 79th minute, Messi equalized in the 83rd and Enzo Fernández finished the turnaround with a winner in the 93rd. That sequence gave Lionel Scaloni’s side a 3-2 victory and a place in the last eight, but it also suggested that Argentina can no longer rely on Messi alone to solve every problem. The veteran forward has scored in all four of Argentina’s matches at this World Cup, and his tally has reached eight goals, but the goals against Egypt also came from Romero and Fernández when the team needed structure, timing and depth as much as brilliance.

Switzerland arrives as a stubborn opponent, unbeaten in the tournament and set up in a flexible 3-4-2-1 that has made it difficult to break down. Manuel Akanji anchors the back line, Granit Xhaka controls the middle and Breel Embolo gives the Swiss enough pace and physicality to punish any lapse. The group’s route through Colombia on penalties added another layer to that reputation: compact, organized and uncomfortable to face in a knockout match.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Argentina and Switzerland will meet in a World Cup for the third time. Their first clash came on July 19, 1966, in Sheffield, where Argentina won 2-0 with goals from Luis Artime and Ermindo Onega, before later exiting in a controversial loss to England marked by Antonio Rattín’s expulsion. Their most memorable meeting came on July 1, 2014, in São Paulo, when Ángel Di María scored in extra time after an assist from Messi to send Argentina into the quarterfinals. Nearly a decade later, the question is no longer only whether Messi can decide another night like that. It is whether Argentina’s supporting cast can make the answer irrelevant.