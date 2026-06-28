Messi leads Argentina to Group J top spot at World Cup 2026

Messi shrugged off an early penalty miss to lift Argentina over Austria 2-0, send them top of Group J and become the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer.

Argentina left Group J with the sharpest statement of the final group slate, beating Austria 2-0 and sending Lionel Messi to the top of the World Cup’s all-time scoring list. The result gave Argentina first place in the group and underlined why its progression looks more complete than mere survival.

Messi missed an early penalty before recovering to dictate the match, a swing that captured Argentina’s wider tournament shape. FIFA’s own match review said the performance further cemented his legendary status, and the numbers backed it up: the goal that broke the record came in a game Argentina controlled enough to finish without conceding.

The route through the group stage was laid out by FIFA’s tournament rules. Teams received three points for a win and one for a draw, with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout round alongside the best third-placed sides. Argentina sat in Group J, opened against Algeria on June 17, met Austria on June 22 and was scheduled to face Jordan on June 28.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That structure has already separated the contenders who are simply advancing from those that look prepared for a deeper run. England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama formed Group L, while Colombia and Portugal also secured places in the next round, filling out a bracket that is beginning to sort itself by level of authority as much as by results.

For Argentina, the separating factor has been Messi himself. He has been both symbol and tactical engine, the player around whom the attack still bends and the record books now turn. In a tournament where every group match carries the same arithmetic, Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria gave it something more valuable than points alone: a top spot, a historic scorer and a claim to be one of the sides that has already looked complete before the knockout rounds begin.