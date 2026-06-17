Messi leads Argentina's warmup ahead of World Cup opener vs Algeria

Messi and Rodrigo De Paul led Argentina's walk-through in Kansas City, where a 20:00 kickoff turned the U.S. venue into a global stage for the champions' title defense.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul took Argentina through a pregame walk-through at Kansas City Stadium, turning a U.S. venue into the center of the World Cup map just hours before the champions opened their title defense against Algeria. The 20:00 kickoff in Kansas City landed at 22:00 in Buenos Aires and 02:00 on Wednesday, June 17, in Algiers, a scheduling spread that made the match feel global before the first whistle.

For Argentina, the warmup carried more than routine value. Lionel Scaloni had already confirmed a 26-man World Cup squad, and the defending champions entered Group J with Algeria, Austria and debutant Jordan. FIFA described that group as a difficult route toward the round of 16, which gave the walk-through added weight: this was not just a loosening-up session, but the start of the team's attempt to defend the trophy.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

Messi again sat at the center of the moment. FIFA said in 2025 that he was on course to play a record sixth World Cup, and his appearance in Kansas City came as he marked two milestones in an international career that has stretched across two decades. He made his Argentina debut on August 17, 2005, in a friendly against Hungary, then announced himself on the World Cup stage on June 16, 2006, against Serbia and Montenegro.

That 2006 debut came after 75 minutes, when Messi replaced Maxi Rodríguez in Argentina's 6-0 win. Nineteen years later, the same player was once again the face of Argentina's biggest night, leading the defending champions into a match that carried the pressure of a title defense and the spotlight that follows him everywhere.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Kansas City Stadium had the feel of a temporary world center long before kickoff. The setting, the timing and Messi's presence gave the United States another high-profile rehearsal for hosting the game's biggest events, with Argentina's pregame work serving as a reminder that the 2026 World Cup was built to move seamlessly between local venues and a global audience watching from Buenos Aires to Algiers.