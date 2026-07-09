Messi leads tight 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race

Messi’s eight goals lead Mbappé and Haaland by one each, as FIFA’s expanded 48-team World Cup gives the Golden Boot race more room to swing.

Lionel Messi’s eight goals have put him in front of the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race, with Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland one goal back on seven each. In a tournament where one knockout burst can change the standings in a single night, the margin has become as important as the total.

The 2026 World Cup is the 23rd edition and the first to feature 48 teams and 104 matches, giving scorers 40 more games than any previous tournament to build a lead or erase one. FIFA’s expanded format has already shown how quickly the race can move. Folarin Balogun set the early pace with two goals in the United States’ 4-1 win over Paraguay in Los Angeles, only for the leaderboard to keep shifting as the tournament progressed.

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Messi’s run has carried the most weight. On June 23, FIFA said the Argentina captain had overtaken Miroslav Klose as the highest scorer in World Cup history and had reached four goals in the tournament. Five days later, FIFA’s group-stage update showed Mbappé moving up to joint-second in the chase, while Messi remained the standard bearer at the top. The duel between Messi and Mbappé still echoes the 2022 final, but this time the scoring race is tied directly to each team’s path through the knockout rounds.

Data visualization chart

Haaland’s seven goals keep Norway within striking distance, but his route is narrower than Mbappé’s because France’s attack has more layers. FIFA named Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise among the pre-tournament favorites to finish as top scorer, a reminder that Mbappé can share the finishing load even when he is the face of France’s attack. Messi’s role for Argentina is more singular: every goal strengthens both his hold on the World Cup scoring record and Argentina’s title bid, and every chance he converts tightens the race he now leads.