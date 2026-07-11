Messi-led Argentina face tricky Switzerland test in World Cup quarterfinals

Argentina meet a disciplined Switzerland side in Kansas City after comeback wins and a shootout march, with Messi still central and no easy path to the semifinals.

Argentina will meet Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City at 01:00 on 12 July 2026 in a quarterfinal that pairs Lionel Messi’s star power against a side built to stay organized under pressure. FIFA lists the winner as a semifinalist, and the matchup arrives after Argentina edged Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16 and Switzerland eliminated Colombia 4-3 on penalties after 120 scoreless minutes.

The history between these teams adds another layer. Argentina and Switzerland also met in the 2014 World Cup round of 16, when Argentina won 1-0 on 1 July 2014 thanks to Ángel Di María’s 118th-minute goal. That finish remains a reminder of how close these meetings can become once the game moves beyond regulation time.

FIFA’s own preview frames the test in blunt terms: Argentina’s knockout progress has shown how demanding World Cup football can be, and the team may have to dig deep again against a Switzerland side with realistic hopes of reaching its first World Cup semifinal. That is not a flattering matchup for Argentina if Switzerland can slow the tempo, close spaces and force the game into the kind of tight, low-margin contest they already survived against Colombia.

Switzerland’s route through the last 16 underlined that profile. A 0-0 draw through 120 minutes left the outcome to penalties, and Switzerland held its nerve in a 4-3 shootout win. For Argentina, which needed a comeback to beat Egypt, that combination of defensive discipline and composure in decisive moments makes a draw or upset easier to imagine than the marquee billing suggests.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Messi remains the center of Argentina’s plans. Lionel Scaloni has kept the captain central to the side’s penalty discussion, and FOX Sports reported in June that Scaloni said “the whole planet” wants to see Messi play. Messi is 38 in this World Cup cycle, yet his presence still shapes how opponents defend Argentina and how much room the rest of the attack can find. FOX Sports has also reported that Messi has not ruled out playing at the 2030 World Cup.

That leaves Argentina facing a familiar problem in a fresh setting. The talent is obvious, but Switzerland have already shown they can absorb pressure, keep a match level deep into the night and ask a favorite to solve every problem in one more tense, narrow round.