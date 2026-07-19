Messi recalls 2016 retirement threat ahead of another World Cup final

Messi’s 2016 exit threat came after Argentina’s fourth major final loss in nine years. Weeks later he returned, and now he is 90 minutes from another World Cup final.

Lionel Messi was 90 minutes from another World Cup final, a stage that still carried the weight of the night he said international football was over. On June 26, 2016, after Argentina lost 4-2 on penalties to Chile at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the 29-year-old stepped away from the national team.

The loss was brutal in context as well as on the scoreboard. Argentina had fallen in a fourth major final in nine years, and a third straight one in that stretch, leaving Messi with only the 2008 Olympic gold as his major international title with Argentina. His club record with Barcelona already included eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns, but that success did not soften the national disappointment.

Messi made the break sound final. After missing his penalty in the shootout, he said, "For me, the national team is over." He added, "I've done all I can. It hurts not to be a champion." Those words landed against a backdrop of repeated near misses for Argentina, which had again come up short after reaching the final.

The retirement did not last. In August 2016, less than two months later, Messi reversed course and returned to the Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers. At that point, he had scored 55 goals in 133 appearances for his country, and his comeback immediately restored him to the center of the next qualifying push.

Photo by El gringo photo

His return also produced an early answer. Messi scored in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Uruguay, a reminder that the same player who had walked away in frustration was still capable of deciding matches for the national team. What changed in 2016 was not only Messi’s status, but Argentina’s relationship with him: the national side that had been defined by another final loss kept moving with him at its center.

That reversal now sits behind another final, not as a distant memory but as part of the arc that carried Argentina from a night of penalty-shootout anguish to another shot at the title. Messi’s retirement scare became the moment that kept him attached to the team and helped reshape the meaning of his international career.