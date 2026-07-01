Messi, Ronaldo and Serena Williams extend legendary careers into their 40s

Serena Williams returned to Wimbledon at 44 as Messi, Ronaldo and LeBron James kept playing deep into their 40s, a sign of how elite care has stretched careers.

Serena Williams’ return to Wimbledon was the clearest marker yet that elite careers are stretching far beyond the old expiration date. Wimbledon confirmed that Williams accepted a singles wild card for the 2026 Championships, her first Grand Slam singles appearance since the 2022 US Open, and she also entered ladies’ doubles with Venus Williams.

At 44, Williams arrived with a record that already belongs to Wimbledon history: seven singles titles, six women’s doubles crowns and one mixed doubles championship at the All England Club. She said she wanted her daughters, Olympia and Adira, to see her compete, a reminder that modern longevity is now measured not just in trophies, but in how long stars can remain visible on the biggest stages.

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That same pattern is playing out in men’s soccer. FIFA’s squad announcements put Lionel Messi, 39, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, among the headline names in the 2026 World Cup, and both are playing in their sixth tournament. FIFA’s own list of the oldest players in the event underscored how unusual it is for players of their caliber to still be central figures at this age. In June, coverage of the group stage noted that Messi added another tournament record, while Ronaldo climbed further up the World Cup scoring charts.

Basketball has its own version of the same story. NBA.com lists LeBron James at age 41 with 23 years of experience, and reports from June 30 said he will continue into the 2026-27 season, though not with the Los Angeles Lakers. James has spent much of his career as the league’s benchmark for durability, and the fact that he is still pushing for another title after two decades in the league fits the same broader shift seen with Williams, Messi and Ronaldo.

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What links these careers is not luck alone. Elite sport has built a more detailed support system around its biggest names, with personalized training, recovery work, nutrition planning and schedule management helping athletes protect their bodies longer than before. That support has not erased age, but it has changed the terms of what 39, 41 and 44 can look like at the highest level.