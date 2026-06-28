Messi scores again as Argentina beats Jordan to top Group J

Messi came off the bench, scored his sixth goal, and Argentina still cruised 3-1, finishing Group J perfect before a round-of-32 date with Cabo Verde.

Lionel Messi came off the bench and scored in the 80th minute as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1 at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to finish Group J with a perfect record. The match drew 70,649 spectators.

Argentina had already locked up first place in the group before kickoff, and Scaloni used that cushion to change his starting side, with Messi on the bench for the first time in a World Cup since June 30, 2006. Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring in the 19th minute, Lautaro Martínez added a penalty in the 31st, and Argentina carried a 2-0 lead into halftime with Jordan chasing the ball and the score.

Jordan responded through Mousa Al Tamari in the 55th minute, briefly cutting the margin to 2-1 and giving its debut World Cup side a goal in every group match. Messi came on in the 60th minute. The captain later curled in a free kick for his sixth goal of the tournament, extending his own all-time World Cup record to 19.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches. His latest strike came in a game that also featured goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martínez and a midfield and back line that absorbed Jordan’s brief push. Argentina ended the group stage with three wins from three, while Jordan exited with three defeats despite scoring in all three of its matches.

Argentina will face Cabo Verde in the round of 32 in Miami on July 3, with a perfect group stage and a rested captain.