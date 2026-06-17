Messi scores hat trick, matches Klose's World Cup goal record

Messi’s hat trick in Kansas City tied Miroslav Klose’s World Cup mark and gave Argentina a 3-0 Group J win built on unity, not nostalgia.

Lionel Messi turned a record-setting night into a statement about Argentina’s collective strength, scoring a hat trick in a 3-0 opening win over Algeria and tying Miroslav Klose’s World Cup record. In Kansas City, before 69,045 spectators, Messi also became the first player to appear in six World Cups as Argentina opened Group J with the force of a champion defending its crown.

Messi struck first in the 17th minute, then scored again after halftime before completing the treble to seal the result. The finish carried extra weight because it was his first hat trick in a World Cup, and it came in his 200th appearance for Argentina, on a night that also arrived 20 years after his World Cup debut against Serbia and Montenegro, when he scored as well.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

The three goals lifted Messi to 16 in World Cup play, drawing him level with Klose atop the tournament’s all-time scoring list. He also became the first footballer to score in five separate editions of the World Cup, extending a résumé that already made him the record holder for World Cup appearances before this tournament began. FIFA had listed Klose alone at 16 goals entering the match, with Messi next on the chart.

For Argentina, the result mattered well beyond the numbers. Lionel Scaloni and Alexis Mac Allister both stressed the value of starting the tournament with a victory, and Messi used his biggest individual night to underline the group message that has framed Argentina’s title defense. He credited his teammates, the technical staff and the delegation for the support around him, a reminder that the reigning champion wants to be remembered for its structure as much as for its captain.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Argentina arrived with the weight of its 2022 triumph in Qatar, the country’s third World Cup title after 1978 and 1986. In that context, Messi’s feat was not just another chapter in an unmatched career. It was the opening act of a team trying to avoid becoming a one-man nostalgia story and instead present itself as a cohesive contender.