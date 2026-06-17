Messi's early goal ruled out by VAR in Argentina's World Cup opener

Messi thought he had struck after five minutes, but VAR erased the finish and framed Argentina’s opener as a test of precision, timing and championship pressure.

Lionel Messi’s left-footed finish against Algeria flashed through the opening minutes of Argentina’s World Cup opener, only to be erased by VAR and turned into an early warning about how little margin separates ecstasy from frustration at the top level. The moment came five minutes in at Kansas City Stadium, where Argentina and Algeria opened Group J in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 01:00 kick-off.

Lautaro Martínez slipped the ball to Messi, who burst into space and drove a clean shot inside the post. The celebration did not last. The review determined Messi was offside, wiping out what would have been the first goal of the night and the kind of sharp, decisive finish that has long defined his major-tournament pedigree.

The disallowed goal landed with added weight because this was not just another group match. Argentina and Algeria had never met in a FIFA World Cup before, and FIFA’s own historical framing pointed back to only one prior meeting between the sides, the memorable 4-3 clash in 2007. That limited history gave the opener a strange mix of freshness and familiarity: a first World Cup meeting, but one loaded with old reference points and fresh stakes.

Argentina arrived in Kansas City as reigning world champions, carrying the pressure that comes with every title defense. Lionel Scaloni’s team had the chance to chase something no side had managed since Brazil in 1962, the successful defense of a World Cup crown. That possibility made every touch, every run and every review feel more fragile, because a single corrected call could shift the emotional rhythm of a tournament run before it truly began.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The scene also echoed a familiar modern tension. ESPN has documented how the 2022 World Cup final was also pulled into VAR scrutiny, including a possible offside involving Lautaro Martínez in the buildup to Messi’s goal against France. The comparison matters because it shows how the technology now shadows even the most iconic Argentine moments, forcing players and fans to wait for certainty before they can fully believe what they have just seen.

For Messi, the denied goal was more than an early chance lost. It was a reminder that in today’s World Cup, brilliance is still required, but precision now survives only if it passes the machine’s final review.