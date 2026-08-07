Met police-monitored sex offender convicted of murdering two women, raping third

Simon Levy, already monitored by the Met, was convicted of murdering two women and raping a third after police missed earlier chances to stop him.

A serial sex offender who was already being monitored by the Metropolitan Police was found guilty of murdering two women and violently raping a third, intensifying scrutiny of how a man with a record of sexual violence remained free to offend again. The verdicts at the Old Bailey raise hard questions about supervision, information-sharing and whether a string of missed interventions left women in London exposed to a known predator.

Simon Levy, 40, of Tottenham in north London, was convicted in August 2026 of killing Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53, and Sheryl Wilkins, 39, and of raping a third woman. He had denied two murder charges and multiple sex offences, including rape and grievous bodily harm with intent, after a trial that laid out his history as a convicted sexual offender.

Court coverage showed that Levy was not an unknown figure to police. He had previously been convicted of sexual assaults, and reporting said the Metropolitan Police were already monitoring him before the murders. One report also said officers had dropped a Tottenham rape investigation before the later killings, a detail that has sharpened questions about whether a missed chance to act became a fatal one.

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of Levy and one of the victims in Tottenham, adding to the picture of his movements before the attacks. The surviving complainant told the court she was “fighting for her life” and feared she would die during the alleged rape, a stark account that underscored the violence of the case and the risk he posed to women around him.

Levy was also accused of a violent sexual attack in January 2025 on a woman described in coverage as a sex worker. That allegation, alongside the later killings, formed part of a pattern of offending that prosecutors said was serious enough to end in murder convictions. The case now stands as an indictment not only of Levy’s crimes, but of the systems meant to track repeat sexual offenders before they escalate into killers.