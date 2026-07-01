Meta adds rate limits and premium access to smart glasses features

Meta put Conversation Focus behind a gradual rollout and a paid premium tier, even while saying AI glasses still require no subscription.

Meta One Premium expands access to Conversation Focus in Meta’s June 29 AI glasses release notes. The feature amplifies the voices of people you are facing in noisy restaurants, busy offices and crowded parties.

The same update added Dynamic Photo, Photo Ultra HDR, Instagram Instants, WhatsApp voice chats, in-call voice commands, Battery Saver Mode, improved hibernation and Japanese and Korean language support across Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta and Meta Glasses. The rollout is spreading across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates. Users can check the Meta AI app to see which features are available on their specific device. Some AI features are limited by country and language.

There is no subscription required to use AI glasses, but Meta One is a paid subscription that adds extra features across eligible Meta technologies. Meta One Premium expands access to Conversation Focus and premium device support.

AI-generated illustration

On April 23, Meta said Accounts Center would become Meta Account, a centralized login for Meta apps and devices including AI glasses, with passkeys and other security features.

Meta introduced Meta Ray-Ban Display on September 17, 2025, priced at $799 with the Meta Neural Band, and put it on sale in the United States on September 30 at limited brick-and-mortar retailers. In 2024, Meta said its second-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses were “selling out faster than we can make them,” and EssilorLuxottica said in February 2026 that it sold more than 7 million AI glasses in 2025, up from 2 million in 2023 and 2024 combined.