Meta and YouTube found liable in landmark social media addiction case

A California jury found Meta and YouTube liable and ordered $6 million in damages, a verdict that could steer thousands of youth-harm claims.

A California jury found Meta and YouTube liable in the first social media addiction-based personal injury lawsuit to reach trial, handing plaintiffs a verdict that could influence how courts weigh claims of youth harm across the United States. The panel awarded $6 million, a result that turns one Los Angeles courtroom fight into a possible blueprint for thousands of similar cases.

The trial centered on K.G.M., who was 19 when her case went before Los Angeles Superior Court. She alleged that the platforms’ addictive designs pulled her in at a young age and contributed to depression and suicidal thoughts. The case originally named Meta, TikTok, Snap and YouTube, but TikTok and Snap later settled, leaving Meta and YouTube to face the jury.

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That narrowing did not reduce the stakes. By finding Meta and YouTube liable, jurors accepted the core argument that platform design, not just user behavior, could carry legal consequences when young people suffer mental health harm. The award included $3 million for K.G.M.’s psychological struggles and another $3 million in punitive damages, underscoring that the jury saw the case as more than a private dispute over injury.

The verdict lands at a moment when social media companies face thousands of related lawsuits nationwide, many focused on claims that addictive product features have fueled depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts among children and teens. Plaintiffs’ lawyers say that question goes beyond compensation for one plaintiff: they are trying to establish that companies can be held accountable when product choices allegedly deepen mental health damage.

Source: ca.rollingstone.com

A separate school-district case shows how broad the legal fight has become. Described as the first of its kind, it alleged that social media addiction disrupted learning and forced districts to spend heavily responding to a youth mental health crisis. Snap, YouTube and TikTok settled before trial, leaving Meta as the remaining defendant.

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The companies have denied the allegations and said they have added safeguards for younger users. But the Los Angeles verdict gives plaintiffs a powerful signal that juries may be willing to treat addictive design as a liability issue, not just a public health concern. If that reading holds, the next round of cases could redefine how social media platforms are expected to warn, protect and disclose the risks of their products.