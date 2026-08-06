Meta apologizes to India after restricting Modi post

Meta’s top global affairs executive apologized to India after a brief restriction on Modi’s post, turning a moderation glitch into a political dispute.

Meta Platforms’ chief global affairs officer, Joel Kaplan, apologized to India’s information technology minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, after a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly restricted in July. The content was later restored, and the episode quickly moved from a platform action into a government-level issue in New Delhi.

On July 30, India summoned Meta executives over the restricted Facebook post, underscoring how quickly moderation decisions involving Modi can draw direct scrutiny from the Indian government. Local reports described the removal as an error or a technical glitch, but the brief restriction still triggered pressure on a company whose Facebook and Instagram platforms have enormous reach in India.

The dispute landed at the intersection of moderation policy and political power. Indian officials have repeatedly pressed technology companies to explain how they handle high-profile political accounts, especially when the speech belongs to national leaders. Meta has long presented its moderation systems as neutral rules meant to address violence, misinformation, authenticity and policy violations, yet those rules can become far more sensitive when applied to the account of a prime minister with a vast audience.

India is one of Meta’s most important markets for social media, messaging and digital advertising, which makes regulatory friction especially costly. Parliamentary scrutiny in India also intensified around the episode, with lawmakers raising the possibility of consequences under the country’s safe-harbour protections for platforms. That added legal pressure showed that the dispute was not only about one restricted post, but also about how much room global companies have to enforce their own standards when governments see moderation as a political matter.

The apology from Kaplan suggested Meta wanted to cool tensions with Indian officials rather than let the dispute deepen. But the episode left a sharper question hanging over the company and other global platforms: whether content rules are applied the same way when the account at issue belongs to one of the world’s most powerful elected leaders.