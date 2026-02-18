Meta Expands Nvidia AI Chip Deal, Boosts Nvidia Shares

Meta's deal to purchase millions more Nvidia AI chips boosts Nvidia shares and pressures competitors, signaling a deepening alliance in artificial intelligence.

Nvidia shares climbed as investors digested news of an expanded partnership with Meta Platforms, a deal expected to see millions of additional Nvidia chips powering Meta’s artificial intelligence ambitions. The agreement, reported by Investor’s Business Daily, has sent ripples through the technology sector, lifting Nvidia’s stock while raising concerns for rival AI chipmakers.

Major AI Chip Supply Deal Reinforces Meta-Nvidia Alliance

The latest deal strengthens the ongoing collaboration between Meta and Nvidia, adding millions of advanced Nvidia AI chips to Meta’s data center infrastructure. The chips, which power machine learning and generative AI workloads, are central to Meta’s strategy for scaling platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and the company’s broader AI initiatives.

Investor’s Business Daily reported that the expanded deal comes as Meta continues to invest heavily in next-generation AI computing, betting on Nvidia’s leadership in the GPU market. This supply agreement not only cements Nvidia’s position as a key supplier for Meta, but also underlines the growing demand for high-performance AI hardware across the industry.

Market Reaction: Nvidia Surges, AI Rivals Under Pressure

Following the announcement, Nvidia’s stock price rose in pre-market trading, reflecting optimism about the company’s revenue prospects and dominant position in the global AI chip market. Meanwhile, shares of competing chipmakers—including AMD and Intel—saw declines, as investors anticipated that Nvidia’s deepening partnership with Meta could make it harder for rivals to win large-scale AI contracts.

has already captured a significant share of the AI chip market, with revenues and demand soaring as companies race to develop AI infrastructure. Meta’s commitment to expanding its GPU deployments suggests continued robust spending in the sector, which could benefit Nvidia’s earnings trajectory in upcoming quarters.

Industry Implications and Competitive Landscape

Meta’s decision to double down on Nvidia GPUs will likely accelerate the adoption of large language models, recommendation engines, and other AI capabilities across its family of apps. The deal underscores a broader trend: leading tech firms are locking in supply agreements to secure the chips needed for AI advancement, often favoring established players like Nvidia over smaller or less proven competitors.

With the official SEC disclosures highlighting Nvidia’s outsized role in the AI hardware supply chain, analysts have pointed to the company’s robust product roadmap and ecosystem as key advantages. However, Meta’s ongoing investments in custom AI chips and alternative suppliers signal that competition is far from over, even as Nvidia takes the spotlight with this agreement.

Looking Ahead

The expanded Meta-Nvidia partnership is expected to drive further innovation and investment in AI infrastructure. For Nvidia, the deal could translate into sustained revenue growth and reinforce its lead in the market, while for Meta, it provides the computing power necessary to push the boundaries of artificial intelligence in consumer applications. Industry observers will be watching closely to see how rival chipmakers respond—and whether new entrants can challenge Nvidia’s dominance as AI adoption accelerates worldwide.