Meta expands Threads live chats with translations and new host tools

Meta added translations and new host tools to Threads Live Chats as it pushes live sports and community conversation, with the app now at 500 million monthly users.

Meta expanded Threads Live Chats with translations and new tools for hosts, tightening a feature built for public, real-time conversation around major cultural moments. The update fits Meta’s broader push to make Threads more useful for live events and topic-based communities rather than a passive scrolling feed.

Meta first introduced Live Chats on April 22, 2026, starting in the NBAThreads Community during the NBA playoffs and Finals. The first hosts were Malika Andrews, Rachel Nichols, Trysta Krick, David Rushing and Lexis Mickens. Meta said users could find Live Chats at the top of the community feed or through a linked post, and the chats remained publicly discoverable after they ended, extending the life of a conversation well beyond the final buzzer.

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The feature already included a red live ring around the host’s profile photo, real-time polls, countdowns, typing indicators, live scores and the ability to send photos, videos, links and reactions. Meta said eligible hosts could schedule a Live Chat from the three-dot menu inside their community, though the first version was limited to a select group of creators and Community Champions. Coming additions include co-hosting, play-by-play updates, lock screen widgets and the ability to quote and share chat messages on the Threads feed.

The expansion lands as Meta tries to deepen engagement on Threads and challenge X as a home for fast-moving public conversation. Meta said Threads reached 500 million monthly active users in June 2026, and the company has rolled out its Your Algo feed-control tool in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. It is also adding a dedicated Communities hub and new discovery tools as communities become a larger driver of activity on the app.

Source: techcrunch.com

Meta said Threads returned to Türkiye on June 17, 2026, with Live Chats, Communities and direct messaging available there. By tying chats to communities, leaving them publicly searchable after they end and adding more control for hosts, Meta is building Threads around live moments that can keep users inside the app long after the conversation starts.