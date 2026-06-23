Meta launches $59 charging stand for Ray-Ban smart glasses
Meta's $59 Charging Stand gives Ray-Ban smart glasses a bedside home, part of a push to make the wearable feel as routine as a phone or smartwatch.
Meta is trying to make smart glasses look less like a novelty and more like something that belongs on a nightstand. The company has introduced a $59 Charging Stand for Ray-Ban Meta glasses, a small metal accessory with a groove that lets users set the frames upright while they recharge.
The stand arrives alongside Meta’s broader AI-glasses accessory lineup, which already includes charging cases, replacement lenses, a power adapter and a USB-C cable. On Meta’s accessories page, the Ray-Ban Meta Charging Case is listed at $99, while the new stand gives the glasses a more visible place to sit between uses instead of disappearing into a closed case.
Meta’s support pages say Ray-Ban Meta glasses normally come with a charging case, and the glasses charge while docked inside it. The case itself can be recharged over USB-C. Meta also says all styles of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are compatible with the official charging case, and that pairing the glasses with a new case updates the case serial number inside the Meta AI mobile app.
The company’s wearables line is no longer limited to the original Ray-Ban Meta models. Meta’s store now also includes Oakley Meta AI glasses and Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses. Those Display glasses use a charging case with its own rechargeable battery, which Meta says allows users to charge the glasses on the go. Meta also lists a separate Meta Ray-Ban Display Charging Case at $99 and a Meta Ray-Ban Meta Neural Band Charger at $39.
The accessory push fits a larger pattern for Meta’s glasses business. On September 17, 2025, Meta said Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 had up to twice the battery life and improved video capture. Each update, from longer battery life to a bedside charging stand, helps move the product away from occasional experimentation and toward an all-day device that can sit beside a phone, a watch and the rest of the daily routine.
Sources
- [1]theverge.com
- [2]meta.com
- [3]about.fb.com
Pamella Goncalves
Arts and culture journalist with an ear for emerging talent and an eye for the stories behind the stage. Covers music, theatre, film, and the creative forces shaping modern entertainment.