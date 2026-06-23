Meta launches $59 charging stand for Ray-Ban smart glasses

Meta's $59 Charging Stand gives Ray-Ban smart glasses a bedside home, part of a push to make the wearable feel as routine as a phone or smartwatch.

Meta is trying to make smart glasses look less like a novelty and more like something that belongs on a nightstand. The company has introduced a $59 Charging Stand for Ray-Ban Meta glasses, a small metal accessory with a groove that lets users set the frames upright while they recharge.

The stand arrives alongside Meta’s broader AI-glasses accessory lineup, which already includes charging cases, replacement lenses, a power adapter and a USB-C cable. On Meta’s accessories page, the Ray-Ban Meta Charging Case is listed at $99, while the new stand gives the glasses a more visible place to sit between uses instead of disappearing into a closed case.

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Meta’s support pages say Ray-Ban Meta glasses normally come with a charging case, and the glasses charge while docked inside it. The case itself can be recharged over USB-C. Meta also says all styles of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are compatible with the official charging case, and that pairing the glasses with a new case updates the case serial number inside the Meta AI mobile app.

The company’s wearables line is no longer limited to the original Ray-Ban Meta models. Meta’s store now also includes Oakley Meta AI glasses and Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses. Those Display glasses use a charging case with its own rechargeable battery, which Meta says allows users to charge the glasses on the go. Meta also lists a separate Meta Ray-Ban Display Charging Case at $99 and a Meta Ray-Ban Meta Neural Band Charger at $39.

The accessory push fits a larger pattern for Meta’s glasses business. On September 17, 2025, Meta said Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 had up to twice the battery life and improved video capture. Each update, from longer battery life to a bedside charging stand, helps move the product away from occasional experimentation and toward an all-day device that can sit beside a phone, a watch and the rest of the daily routine.