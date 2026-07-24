Meta launches Seller app to make Facebook Marketplace more professional

Meta’s Seller app bundles AI listing help and trust signals as Marketplace reaches 430 million monthly items, signaling a push to professionalize Facebook commerce.

Meta launched Seller, a standalone app for Facebook Marketplace sellers, in July as part of a broader effort to make Facebook more useful for everyday commerce. The company said Marketplace has been connecting people for a decade and now carries 430 million items listed each month globally, a scale that makes the seller experience central to whether the platform can keep younger resellers and side hustlers engaged.

The new app builds on AI tools Meta introduced on Marketplace in March. Those features let sellers create a listing with one click, use AI-generated replies to answer buyer inquiries, and surface trust cues at the top of a profile that summarize a seller’s listing history, the types of items sold and the seller’s rating. Meta framed that set of tools as a way to make selling faster and easier while improving trust and transparency in a category where strangers often meet online with little prior relationship.

The move also fits a broader run of Marketplace expansion in 2025. Meta tested showing eBay listings on Marketplace and later moved to let rival classified-ad service providers post listings there as well, a sign that the company is willing to blur the boundaries between its own marketplace and outside commerce platforms if that keeps shopping activity inside Facebook. Seller takes that logic a step further by giving frequent sellers a dedicated toolset instead of treating Marketplace as a casual posting surface.

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Meta’s own help pages show why the trust piece matters. The company says shipping checkout on Marketplace is not available in some locations and that some shipping features are not open to all eligible sellers. It also has separate guidance for seller identity verification and acceptable ID documents, underscoring the verification hurdles that still shape how transactions are handled. Seller’s pitch is clear: reduce friction for people listing items every day, while making the platform feel closer to a managed sales channel than a loose classifieds feed.