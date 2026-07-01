Meta limits glasses AI feature, adds $19.99 monthly subscription

Meta put a monthly cap on Conversation Focus, then tied extra use to a $19.99 subscription, testing how far glasses owners will pay to unlock a core AI feature.

Meta limited Conversation Focus on its AI glasses to three free hours a month and tied expanded access to a $19.99 Meta One Premium subscription.

Conversation Focus remains available without a subscription, but only up to the monthly limit.

AI-generated illustration

Conversation Focus is available on eligible devices in the United States, Canada, Australia, Ireland, India, Mexico, France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Austria, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Finland. Premium subscribers get 15 hours a month, unused hours do not roll over, and premium device support is limited to the United States and Canada in English.

Conversation Focus itself had been introduced as a software update for existing Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, where it uses the open-ear speakers to amplify the voice of the person you are facing in noisy settings. Meta's store currently lists AI glasses starting at $299, while the newest Ray-Ban Meta line starts at $379.

The subscription sits inside Meta One, which is still in limited testing and not available everywhere, with options varying by location and account type.