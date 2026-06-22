Meta names Cred founder Kunal Shah to lead WhatsApp

Meta put an Indian fintech founder in charge of WhatsApp as it backed Cred with about $900 million at a $4.5 billion valuation. Will Cathcart moved to new product work.

Meta elevated Kunal Shah, the founder of Indian fintech startup Cred, to lead WhatsApp while backing his company with about $900 million, a move that ties the social giant’s biggest messaging app to one of its largest bets on a consumer technology founder in India. The handoff is more than a personnel change: it signals that WhatsApp is entering a deeper phase of product development, with Meta pressing harder on monetization, business messaging and AI integration.

Will Cathcart, who led WhatsApp for nearly seven years, is stepping aside after a run that saw the service grow to more than 3 billion users worldwide. Mark Zuckerberg said Cathcart would move to a new role at Meta focused on building products from scratch, and praised him as one of the company’s most effective leaders. Cathcart joined Facebook in 2010 and took over WhatsApp in 2018, a period in which the app expanded from a personal chat service into a platform central to Meta’s global messaging strategy.

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The appointment of Shah, who built Cred into one of India’s most closely watched fintech companies, underscores how important India has become to Meta’s consumer and commerce ambitions. Reuters reported that Meta will invest roughly $900 million in Cred at a post-money valuation of $4.5 billion, and Shah is expected to step away from his operating role at Cred to join Meta’s leadership. That combination makes the move unusually strategic: Meta is not only importing a founder with product and growth experience, it is also deepening its financial stake in the ecosystem that produced him.

Shah said he looked forward to working with Zuckerberg, chief product officer Chris Cox and Cathcart, a sign that Meta intends continuity even as it changes direction at the top of WhatsApp. The company has spent years threading the needle between privacy and commercialization on the app, and Cathcart’s tenure was marked by Zuckerberg’s emphasis that he championed privacy for users while helping WhatsApp cross the 3 billion-user mark.

Source: indiantelevision.com

For users, the change suggests more frequent product experimentation inside WhatsApp, especially in features tied to business messaging, payments and AI-powered tools. For regulators, it will likely sharpen scrutiny of how Meta uses its scale across services and geographies. For competitors, the message is clear: Meta is treating WhatsApp not as a mature chat product, but as a still-expanding platform with room to generate more revenue and strategic leverage.