Meta names new WhatsApp chief as Cathcart shifts to product role

Meta handed WhatsApp to Kunal Shah as it paired the move with a $900 million CRED investment, signaling a bigger push into India and other giant markets.

Meta has put Indian fintech founder Kunal Shah in charge of WhatsApp and is backing the move with a $900 million investment in his company CRED, a shift that points to a deeper push into payments, commerce and growth in India and other high-population markets. The deal values CRED at $4.5 billion and makes Meta a minority investor.

Will Cathcart, who has led WhatsApp for nearly seven years, is not leaving Meta. He is moving into a new product-building role, with Mark Zuckerberg saying he will help “build new products from the ground up.” Meta declined to spell out Cathcart’s next assignment. Cathcart said on X that WhatsApp is in the strongest position it has ever been and that it felt like the right time to step back.

The leadership change carries unusual weight because WhatsApp is Meta’s most important consumer platform in India, where it has more than 500 million users. Globally, WhatsApp has more than 3 billion users, but India remains the market where Meta’s ambitions around messaging, business tools and consumer services have the clearest scale. Putting Shah, a founder with deep fintech and consumer-tech experience, at the center of that effort suggests Meta wants a leader who understands how daily communication can connect to payments, merchants and broader digital services.

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The CRED transaction, structured through a mix of primary and secondary share purchases, also shows how closely Meta is tying leadership changes to capital deployment. Shah will step away from his operating role at CRED while retaining his personal shareholding. For Meta, the investment is more than a financial stake: it locks in a relationship with one of India’s best-known consumer internet executives at a moment when WhatsApp is becoming more central to the company’s long-term growth plans.

Meta Newsroom posts in recent months have emphasized WhatsApp’s work on spyware disruption, stricter account settings, encrypted backups and a private Meta AI chat mode. That product direction helps explain the timing of Cathcart’s move. Meta appears to be pairing a builder-focused WhatsApp leader with a larger India bet, betting that the next phase of the app’s growth will come not just from messaging, but from safer, more commercial, more AI-enabled services in markets where scale still has room to expand.