Meta Plans Major Layoffs Starting May 20

Meta will begin a wave of companywide layoffs on May 20, with more cuts expected later in 2026, according to reports from Reuters.

Meta Platforms, Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is preparing for a significant round of companywide layoffs starting May 20, with further workforce reductions anticipated later in 2026. The timeline for these cuts was revealed in an exclusive report by Reuters, marking the latest development in a series of restructuring efforts at the social media giant.

First Wave of Layoffs Scheduled for May 20

According to Reuters, Meta will initiate its first round of layoffs on May 20. While the company has not disclosed the exact number of employees who will be affected, the decision underscores Meta's ongoing efforts to streamline its operations amid shifting industry dynamics and economic pressures.

This move follows a trend among major technology companies, including Meta, to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Over the past several years, the tech sector has experienced multiple rounds of layoffs, with Meta previously implementing substantial workforce reductions to adapt to changing market conditions and investment priorities.

Additional Cuts Expected Later in 2026

Reuters further reported that Meta intends to execute additional layoffs later in 2026. The company has not yet provided details regarding the scale, timing, or departments that may be impacted in this subsequent phase. The staggered approach suggests Meta is seeking to manage its workforce transitions carefully while responding to ongoing business challenges.

Industry Context and Workforce Trends

Meta's announcement comes as the broader technology sector continues to grapple with employment fluctuations and evolving business models. In the past, Meta's layoffs have reflected shifts in advertising demand, regulatory pressures, and strategic investments in areas such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

Meta employed approximately 67,317 people globally in 2023, according to Statista.

Previous rounds of layoffs at Meta in 2023 and 2024 affected thousands of staff across multiple divisions, as tracked by Layoffs.fyi.

Meta's workforce reductions align with industry-wide trends, with the U.S. technology sector reporting notable job losses since 2022, as seen in Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Looking Ahead

While Meta has not issued a public comment or outlined the specific rationale behind the May 20 layoffs, the company’s actions reflect its focus on long-term growth, cost containment, and strategic realignment. Industry analysts will be watching closely for further details from Meta’s leadership as the company moves forward with its restructuring plans.

For employees and investors, the coming months are expected to bring additional clarity on the scope of these changes and their impact on Meta’s business. Readers can track further updates through Meta’s official SEC filings and ongoing coverage from leading financial news outlets.