Meta quietly tests AI StoryKit app for children's bedtime stories

Meta is testing StoryKit, an iPhone app that turns a character, setting and life lesson into AI bedtime tales with music and narration. Parents can also see some AI topic history in Meta's teen tools.

Meta has quietly put StoryKit, a new iPhone app for personalized children’s stories, into a limited test in select regions as it gauges how parents respond to AI at bedtime. The app promises stories in seconds, with illustrations, narration and original music, pushing the company deeper into family-focused products while keeping the rollout restrained.

StoryKit lets users build a story from three inputs: a character, a setting and a chosen life lesson. Meta’s promotional copy says parents can create a character digitally or photograph one before generating a tale, and the Google Play listing identifies the developer as Meta Platforms, Inc. That pairing places the product squarely inside Meta’s ecosystem even as the company keeps the test small.

The timing matters because Meta has been expanding parental oversight tools around its AI products at the same time. Meta’s help center says parents and guardians who supervise teens on Instagram and Messenger can see what topics their teen asked Meta AI about in the last seven days, but not the exact messages or the AI’s responses. In April 2026, Meta said it would also let parents see the topics their child discussed with Meta AI.

AI-generated illustration

Those controls are aimed at giving adults a limited window into what children are asking the company’s chatbot. CTV News reported that the new tools could flag parents if kids use derogatory terms or discuss self-harm or suicide, underscoring how Meta is trying to frame supervision as part of its AI rollout rather than an afterthought.

StoryKit also fits a longer pattern inside Meta’s hardware and family products. The company previously offered a Story Time feature on Meta Portal that delivered interactive stories with animations, music and effects during a call or through the Story Time app. That history makes the new bedtime story app less like a one-off experiment and more like another step in Meta’s effort to own more of the child-and-parent media experience.

At the same time, the test lands in the middle of a harder debate over how much convenience parents should trade for digital mediation. Meta has publicly called for laws that would force app stores to get parental approval when a child downloads an app, a position that places responsibility not just on families but on the platforms that shape what children can access in the first place.